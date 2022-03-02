Florida A&M Veterinary Technology program teaming up with City of Tallahassee Animal Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is teaming up with the City of Tallahassee Animal Services in a joint program with FAMU's Veterinary Technology students.

The partnership will give vet tech students hands-on experience by providing medical care and treatment for dogs at the city's animal shelter.

That treatment also increases the dogs' chances of being adopted.

Dr. Rachel Barton is the Chief Veterinarian for the city's Animal Services and says this program is a win-win.

"The fact that we have one of those programs here in town at an HBCU is amazing and we're so excited to be partnered with them, students are getting more hands-on experience, the dogs are certainly benefiting from it, and it's really helping us out too, they're providing medical care to the dogs that we might not otherwise be able to provide here in the shelter."

The FAMU Veterinary Technology program can care for up to 8 dogs from the shelter.

Currently, there are 40 students in the vet tech Bachelor's degree program.

