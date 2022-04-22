Florida A&M University's day of giving kicked off Thursday with thousands rolling in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Annual Day of Giving gets a big boost!

Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris, a private equity firm, has agreed to match every dollar donated during the Day of Giving, up to $300,000.

For the past three years, FAMU has participated in "1887 Strikes."

It's a fundraising campaign to support different organizations aimed to help their students.

Vice President of University Advancement, Dr. Shawnta Friday- Stroud said a lot of students have additional needs this campaign helps.

"Our students come with more financial need than others that go to other institutions but at the same time we want to create not only the same in some cases better opportunities for our students such they can help them and their families," said Dr. Shawnta Friday- Stroud.

Friday-Stroud said this year they're hoping to raise five hundred thousand dollars.

FAMU Day of giving goes until Friday, April 22 at 4:27 p.m.

If you're interested in supporting FAMU, head to https://1887strikes.com/.