Florida A&M University unveils plan to fix athletic compliance, on-campus housing

(WTXL) — Florida A&M University is now rolling out their plan to help keep their student athletes eligible to play with a greater emphasis on holding their student-athletes accountable, while offering more support.

"What we do know is what we currently had wasn't working or we wouldn't be in this problem, be in this position," Florida A&M University trustee Otis Cliatt said.

The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees are taking a look at the plan by FAMU's administration and staff to address the recent NCAA compliance issues that forced 20 football players to miss the team's first game of the season.

As of Monday, with around 8 players not-eligible, FAMU says they're going to be keeping a closer eye on their student athletes - offering help and assistance when needed.

"On a regular basis uh weekly by weekly basis, will be reviewing to determine. You know what are the needs for those students," FAMU interim athletics director Michael Smith said.

The School says that they're taking the accountability that was demanded of them by the Board of Trustees in early September seriously - in turn - they're also asking their student athletes to hold themselves accountable.

FAMU is currently trying to fill their five new compliance officer positions that will help keep their players eligible, and two athletic advisor staff positions. Soon, the staff will be holding weekly check-ins with athletes, while also keeping an eye at those more difficult classes.

"Working alongside our partners to identify those high-risk courses that our students may have some challenges in and making sure we match the resources on campus uh with learning specialists and folks in those areas that can help our students in any of the courses that they may have difficulty in," Smith said.

