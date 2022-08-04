Florida A&M University to spend $14 million on properties for student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is expected to spend $14 million on three properties and undeveloped land for student housing.

That money is coming from funding the university previously received from the federal government.

With this new purchase FAMU will have these three developed properties

Twelve Twenty, Paces, and Light house.

That gives them 118 beds for students. It is part of the Brooklyn Yard Community.

Right now, 74% of FAMU students occupy these units.

So these empty units could be available for additional students as soon as this

$14 million deal is closed.

Gloria Walker Vice president of finance and administration says the closing date should be in the middle of October.

Walker says there's a demand for housing.

"It creates a retention solution for retaining students," Walker said.

While these new beds is a step in the right direction, many students are still without housing.

FAMU admitted more than 3,000 students but only 2,450 beds available.

In October, these units are expected to be available for some students, but Walker says that's not enough.

"We're advising parents to look around the city for other opportunities," Walker said.