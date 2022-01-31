Florida A&M University seeing lower COVID-19 cases on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University said until last week, they've been seeing higher vaccination rates at their COVID-19 vaccine and testing site.

The University was seeing around 100 to 150 people per day, with those numbers dropping to around 30 to 50 per day, possibly due to the colder weather.

Additionally, Tanya Tatum, Student Health Services director for FAMU said they're COVID-19 case rate at the university has continued to go down from the peak of the OMICRON variant.

"We were seeing between faculty and staff and students, I think we were having at one point at the peak, a little over 100 positive cases per day," said Tatum. "We're down now to about probably 15 or 20 so we've definitely seen a drop, I hope it continues to do that."

Tatum also said that they've been giving out around 1,500 to 1,800 tests per day at the COVID-19 testing site.