Florida A&M University prepares for homecoming with COVID-19 safety in mind

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is known to have one of the biggest homecoming celebrations in the history of Historical Black Colleges and Universities, but they are still taking the proper safety precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

Although COVID-19 cases have declined in the city, FAMU is still keeping the pandemic in mind when planning their events and keeping their traditions alive.

To help minimize the spread of COVID-19 the university said most events will be held outside.

FAMU will not require masks, vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events. However, they are encouraging people to socially distance themselves.

FAMU Director of Human Services Tanya Tatum said their plan follows guidelines put down by the state.

"Everybody is taking kind of a different approach when dealing with COVID this year," said Tatum. "Here in Florida, we have some pretty specific guidance from the Governor's office and that we are operating in our pre-COVID-19 operations status. "

Face masks will also be available at events along with sanitizing stations.