Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band to perform at Senior Bowl on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band is hitting the road.

The famous historically black college and university (HBCU) marching band will perform during the pregame and halftime of the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl game on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Game time of the college football all-star football game featuring senior college football players is at 1:30 p.m. central time, 2:30 eastern time and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

The game will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

NFL Network is available on Comcast Xfinity and Medicom cable, Dish Network, DirecTV and select streaming television platforms (Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV, etc...).

“We’re honored to have this opportunity for our University and band students,” said FAMU Director of Bands Shelby Chipman, Ph.D. in a news release Friday.

FAMU acknowledged in a news release about 200 band members will travel to Mobile.