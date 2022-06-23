PARIS — Florida A&M University's Marching "100" performed Thursday at the 2022 Louis Vuitton Men's Paris Fashion Show.

Louis Vuitton offered an all-expenses paid trip to the world famous band.

The show's music director wanted an authentic marhcing band experience for the show, and his research led him straight to the marching 100.

FAMU Director of Bands Shelby Chipman described the opportunity as "Epic" and says it "adds to our strong legacy of excellence"

The Associated Press reported the FAMU Marching 100 gave a rousing performance on a surreal yellow brick road installation inside the Louvre, while rapper Kendrick Lamar performed a live ode to Virgil Abloh, an American fashion star who was Vuitton’s menswear designer from 2018 until his death in November.