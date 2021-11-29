Florida A&M University looking for help this Giving Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is asking for your help this Giving Tuesday. The university is trying to raise $240,000 for a statue dedicated to late FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries.

The School has already raised $110,000 for the project.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Executive Director of the FAMU Foundation says they've wanted to build a statue for Dr. Humphries for years knowing how big of an impact the seventh president of FAMU has had on the community.

"All of our decades, whether they were actually here during the Humphries era, before the Humphries Era, and after the Humphries era, everybody has something they can attach to Dr. Humphries and his importance to the university," said Friday-Stroud.

