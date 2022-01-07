Florida A&M University hosts town hall to talk COVID policies with faculty, students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If a student misses one or more classes due to COVID-19 they have a few options, but the first step is contacting Tanya Tatum, the Director of Human Health Services at Florida A&M University.

"We'll work with you, confirm your status whether its exposure, or whether you have a positive test, give you the right guidance as to what your next steps should be and then we can help you," Tatum said.

During the meeting, she said the pandemic has become a longer marathon than she expected.

On FAMU's campus, they have changed HVAC systems to help with airflow and create the safest environment possible.

"This has always been a joint project," Tatum said. "It is something that all of us have a responsibility to take care of."

Tatum added that it's up to everyone to make the decisions to get vaccinated, tested, and continue to wear a mask.

"Those three items are probably the most important as far as any kind of mitigation practices that we can do," Tatum said.

FAMU will continue to follow CDC guidelines and keep open communication between students and faculty.

Their COVID-19 testing site has tested more than half a million people since opening nearly two years ago.

Chairman of the Statewide Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce Rev. RB Holmes is asking the government to open COVID-19 testing sites at all HBCU's across Florida.

"It's the town and the gown," Rev. Holmes said. "The University is going into the community and FAMU has proven that."

He said that in addition to FAMU, he wants sites opened at Edwards Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida Memorial in Miami Gardens and Bethune Cookman in Daytona Beach.

Rev. Holmes said the community needs a place they trust.

"You need trusted voices who people trust to tell them vaccines are safe you need trusted venues where people feel comfortable going to be tested and to get the vaccination."

Rev. Holmes is having a news conference Friday to spread that message.

While FAMU reminds neighbors, "those of you in Tallahassee have the opportunity to test at the testing site that's on campus," as they try to bring this pandemic to an end.