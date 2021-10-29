Florida A&M University homecoming draws thousands to Tallahassee, boosts businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City Chamber of Commerce estimates $7 million are brought into Tallahassee during a normal Florida A&M football season, with homecoming making up a large percentage of those dollars.

The money is being spent at places like stores, restaurants, hotels and even food and boutique booths at the FAMU marketplace all weekend long.

Katrina Tuggerson with the Capital City Chamber said with COVID-19 having a traumatic impact on minority businesses throughout the year-- homecoming provides the boost they need to make it until the first fiscal quarter.

"It is so needed to be sustainable," said Tuggerson. "We're seeing across the community that a lot of the restaurants are closing and a lot of small businesses are closing, so this weekend will actually give them the boost to make it to the first quarter of the year and the end of the year to make them thrive and so that they can set goals for next year."

The chamber also says that during a typical FAMU football season over 17,000 out-of-county visitors make their way into Tallahassee.