Florida A&M University holds annual Harambee Festival after last years pause

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Black history month comes to a close, Florida A&M University celebrated with their annual Harambee Festival at Cascades Park.

The Festival brings together people from across Tallahassee to celebrate African- American culture with pop-up shops, and live music.

The festival was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Shop owners at Saturday's festival say that they're excited to be back once again, celebrating African-American culture live and in person.

"It's actually really important to me because my business is so heavy in the culture aspect, especially because its based in Africa," said Roni Graham of Kultumie Jewlry. "The culture of black history month is really big. Especially because it's such a big event. It's really meaningful to me to be a part of that. "

Organizers say that the festival is planned to take place once again next year on the last weekend of Black History Month.