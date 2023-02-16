Florida A&M University announces death of trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Wednesday that a member of its board of trustees has died.

FAMU said in a news release that trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. died at age 72.

The university did not disclose a cause of death.

“He will surely be missed, not only as a trustee but as an avid supporter of Florida A&M University,” FAMU Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson said in a statement provided by the university Wednesday. “It is truly a loss not only to FAMU but to the nation. He would be best described as a humanitarian.”

Dortch, Jr. had been a member of FAMU’s Board of Trustees since 2016. He was reappointed by the Florida Board of Governors in Nov. 2020.

His current term began Jan. 7, 2021 and was scheduled to expire on Jan. 6, 2026.

“What a tremendous loss. He was a world class individual from every perspective. I can't tell you how much he meant to us as a member of our Board of Trustees for a number of years, but also as a parent of students who have matriculated from this institution,” FAMU president Larry Robinson said in a statement provided by FAMU.

The university notes that Dortch, Jr. was chairman and chief executive officer of TWD, Inc., in Atlanta.

He was also the chairman emeritus of the 100 Black Men Inc., established the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., and co-founded the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs.