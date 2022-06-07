Watch
Florida A&M to receive millions from state

Funding from state budget approved last week
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 18:39:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU is getting almost $70 million in funding from Florida's new budget.

The money will be geared toward student success for things such as scholarships and operational enhancement.

FAMU Director of Government Relations Danielle McBeth says one of FAMU's biggest needs is infrastructure.

"Infrastructure that we need for our campus. Campus wide utility infrastructure. Of course, FAMU is one of the oldest campuses in the state so that will be key for maintaining our campus and making those improvements," McBeth said.

FAMU's new budget will go into effect starting July 1.

