Florida A&M relocates COVID-19 vaccination site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you are considering visiting Florida A&M University to get your vaccination, be aware that the site for shots has changed locations.

You can now find them at their mobile unit on Ardelia Court, across from Polkinghorne Village.

With students now back on campus for the fall semester, it became necessary for vaccinations to occur outside of the Lawson Center.

The site had already moved once before, but health officials learned that they needed more space to accommodate the required equipment, vaccination demand, and all steps associated with the vaccination process.

"The space really allows for that separation of the different activities, but it also is large enough that it allows us to handle more people in a timely manner instead of having to ask people to wait outside until it was OK to come in," said Tanya Tamum, FAMU's director of student health services.

Tatum says the new site has allowed them to more than double the number of people they’re able to vaccinate, with numbers now topping 150.