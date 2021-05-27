Florida A&M recognized as Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader for second straight year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is getting national recognition once again.

The U.S. Department of State on Thursday named FAMU as a "Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader."

The Fulbright Program allows professors and students with at least an undergraduate degree to study abroad and focus on a subject or project.

Students and professors then bring back lessons they've learned from overseas back to the United States.

FAMU officials say the program benefits both the candidates and countries overseas.

"Those who do Fulbright in countries, they spend about nine months to a year abroad and they have to do rigorous community engagement," said Aleksandra Benedict, FAMU Education Abroad Coordinator.

"So when they submit their application, they have to think about the way a project. So to say, the way they will commute with locals."

This is the second year in a row FAMU has been named a Fulbright leader by the U.S. Department of State.