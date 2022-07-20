Florida A&M Rattlers first HBCU to receive cooling system for football camp

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Florida A&M becomes the first HBCU to implement a cooling chamber on their campus for student athletes during the 2022 football fall camp.

The Florida A&M Rattlers were provided the cooling unit due to funding from the FAMU 220 Quarterback Club.

"I think this is probably my proudest moment as a Rattler," said President of the 220 Quarterback Club Eddie Jackson.

According to Jackson, he discovered the cooling chambers in a Sports Illustrated article and contacted Paul Boudreaux, who met with the Quarterback Club and informed them on how to go through with the implementation.

The money for the units were raised within two weeks.

Head Coach Willie Simmons expressed how excited and thankful he is for the new addition.

"First off, I can't say anything without giving a huge shoutout to Eddie Jackson and the 220 Quarterback Club," said Simmons. "They saw the vision and raised funds to make this possible in order to make sure our guys are safe during this hot summer as we report to training camp is something I'm extremely proud and excited about."

FAMU is now a part of the Power Five programs, which recognizes schools such as LSU and FSU, that implements cooling systems on their campus.

Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith explains what this new cooling addition means to the team and Quarterback Club.

"This is going to go a long way with our program, particularly our football program, giving our student-athletes the opportunity to recharge and get themselves in a good place during and after practice," said Smith.

The Rattlers report to camp on July 28, with their first practice taking place on July 29.

Their week zero takes place at North Carolina on Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets, visit FAMUAthletics.com/tickets.