FAMU partners with Aura Air to unveil Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence

Florida A&M partnered with global tech company Aura Air to unveil a new Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Center of Excellence, according to the Florida Board of Governors.

The center will reportedly serve as an authoritative center for studying, analyzing and testing indoor air quality in Florida.

According to the Board of Governors, the center will also provide methods and technology to improve indoor air quality with active air filtering, monitoring and ventilation.

IAQ-related studies will be housed at the center, serving to support a statewide IAQ program, educationally.