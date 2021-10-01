Florida A&M officials personally deliver acceptance letters to Tallahassee high school students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Makeda McKinney is a senior at Leon High. She is 15 and has no idea what's behind the auditorium doors.

"I walked in and I saw the guy and he had an orange and green tie on and said, 'oh, it's about FAMU.' Everything is going great," said McKinney.

Florida A&M officials drove to Leon High School and personally an acceptance letter.

Her mom and dad were there to see her eyes light up, getting accepted into FAMU as a business major. Her mom, a graduate of FAMU herself, couldn't be more proud.

"I am thrilled. I am overjoyed she's going to continue the legacy that I had while I was there. I'm extremely proud of her," says Dr. Terria McKinney.

Down the road from Leon High School was another future Rattler in the making.

"I had no idea they were gonna come on campus and have a whole presentation for me and hand me this letter," said Desmond Nelson, a senior at Godby High School.

He too got an acceptance letter in front of his friends. Nelson plays the euphonium and will have a chance to be part of the Marching 100. Most important of all, he says he wants to start a new trend within his family.

"My mother went to college but my dad, he only had a high school diploma, so I wanna start a trend in the family where everyone goes to college."

An emotional day and a wonderful beginning to a bright future.