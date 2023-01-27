Florida A&M Nursing school makes major comeback from accreditation scares

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida A&M Nursing school has been around for over 119 years, producing the next generation of nurses. In Fall of 2020, the school was at risk of losing their accreditation due low passing grades on the final test called the NCLEX.

The NCLEX, which stands for National Council Licensure Examination, is a test required to become a registered nurse.

In 2020, the school had an overall pass rate of 66.67% compared to their recent Spring 2022 cohort that had a pass rate of 81.82% marking this rate to be the highest in five years.

Zoie White, who was still a student during that time, said she now feels prepared to pass her test once she graduates the program.

Shelley Johnson, The Dean of FAMU Nursing school, arrived in Fall of 2020. She said with hiring more faculty, providing tutors, and improving their curriculum has allowed the program to see major improvements.

"Update the curriculum really bolster it we were able to bring in additional resources integrate them into all the classes we were able to put things in place that allowed both the faculty and the students to see how the students were performing," said Johnson.

Jordan Mobley, a nursing student at FAMU, said having more resources now versus when she first enrolled in the program, she now feels better prepared for the NCLEX test.

"I had denied my other applications to come here so to experience that it was a little nerve wrecking, but I just had to trust God and I believe that the professionals which is what they did they delivered us through and pushed us to now where we are accredited," said Mobley.

"The teachers have pushed us the administrators have pushed us to get to the point where it's like I feel prepared enough to graduate pass NCLEX first time and be a positive impact on everybody even the students now that are in the program that are watching us graduate," said White.

