Florida A&M preps for an epic return for their homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — " When people realize what they didn't have because they couldn't have it, it just makes you want it more."

This year Florida A&M University's homecoming is centered around what they're calling an epic return.

Their bringing back what they lost during the pandemic.

Student body president Carrington Whigham says homecoming is more than just a weekend of activities.

For her it's a chance to connect with her famuly.

She also enjoys how the community rallies around the rattlers.

"The support we're having from other outside people who are just literally pouring into the student body and pouring into this institution, so I feel like we can feel that energy."

Carmen Cummings works at the university and is part the alumni association.

Her parents went to FAMU, she followed their footsteps and now her sons are apart of that legacy.

"People talk about that rattler blood through and through. It does, it runs through the veins and right to their children. And so a lot of times, they want to be a part of that culture."

With the FAMU family eager to get the activities rolling, Tallahassee Police Department is prioritizing safety.

Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes says he wants everyone to enjoy their homecoming but also be aware of their surroundings.

"There's a lot of people out there that want to take an opportunity to take advantage of someone so don't make yourself that opportunity."

A message of safety that's also being spread across campus from leaders Whigham.

"It does feel like a dream coming back to our reality. But we cannot forget the important things."

Some of entertainment's biggest names will be here for events including Kevin Hart, Will Packer and Stephen A Smith.

For more information on FAMU homecoming activities visit

FAMU Homecoming 2021 // An Epic Return (homecomingatfamu.com)

