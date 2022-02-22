Florida A&M graduate partners with Crayola for a black history month project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crayola introduced new art supplies from their Crayola Colors of the World Collection through a Black history game called "Who's That Hero" created by a FAMU graduate.

Former teacher Shanequa Dasher, Owner of Dasher Creations, uses creativity to educate her students, so they not only learn but have fun.

She said growing up there weren't any games that taught her about famous black Americans in history.

"We didn't have this diversity, we didn't have this creativity. So as I became an educator it was my number one goal and mission to provide, a. diversity and b. that creativity," Dasher said.

Dasher came up with the "Who's that hero game" to inspire students to learn more about Black history.

Middle school teacher Chandrea Poole said she looks forward to using the game in her classroom.

"They are so many other African American heros that even I have not learned about, so to get Crayola to present these different heros, it's going to be I would say fulfilling; it's going to be very fulfilling," Poole said.

In an E-mail sent to ABC 27, Crayola told us in part quote: "Who's that hero" will educate and inspire audiences for years to come. We are excited for kids to experience it."

As for Dasher, she's thrilled to bring this diverse opportunity to Crayola in celebration of Black history.

"This is absolutely a dream come true for me because all I want to do is make an impact on the world through children and their families," Dasher said.

Shanequa Dasher and her daughter Kayla will be teaching people how to create the "Who's That Hero game."

To take part go to Crayola's Facebook page Wednesday at 2 p.m.

A list of materials needed to participate can be found there.