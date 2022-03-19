Florida A&M Graduate is bridging the gap between children and HBCU's around the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida A&M University graduate is using her college experiences to take children on a HBCU journey through her childrens book.

"Zuki and the Oh So Amazing Band from Outer Space" is using music from different HBCU bands to teach about the history and life as a student.

India Johnson is the author and illustrator and she said her childhood lacked these kinds of books.

"Just to get people exposed to it. Children to exposed to it so they know that there is this community existing out there for them and they can look at it and celebrate it and learn a little bit about it early on. "

Johnson said "Zuki and the oh so amazing band from outer space" is a book all children need.

It helps them understand the significance of an HBCU band and connecting with your school through the band.

If your interested in learning more head to "Zuki and the oh so amazing band from outer space."