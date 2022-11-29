Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons seeks change for the better in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The basketball court shooting, and many more before have community leaders calling for something to be done.

Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons has been an advocate in the community to end gun violence and he said Sunday's incident was frightening, and that in order for change to happen at home, change needs to happen at the state and national levels.

Just under a month following the mass shooting that took place on Pensacola Street, the capital city has been rocked by another shooting.

Coach Simmons said this isn't us turning on the news and seeing what has happened afar, this is an incident that we are seeing firsthand, on the south side of Tallahassee, and that regardless of anyone's stances on gun control, change needs to happen to better the lives of everyone in Tallahassee and those tough talks just have to happen.

"I don't know what is being done but I don't think based on the numbers and I don't have them in front of me, but I don't think the numbers are improving," said Simmons. "Just like anything else, I am a football coach, if we're not being successful on the football field, as a coaching staff we're going to have to have some tough conversations about what we're going to do to get better to make sure that our numbers are better, and if the statistics show that the rate of mass shootings in this country are increasing then clearly we need to do something because what we are doing isn't working."

Sadly, another loss of life brings more conversation but according to coach, even more needs to be brought to the table.