Florida A&M announces resignation of head football coach Willie Simmons after 6 years with the program

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida A&M athletic director, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced during a Zoom press conference, head football coach, Willie Simmons, is resigning.

Updates Florida A&M Head Football Coach Position



AT 2pm Monday, Coach Simmons submitted his letter of resignation.

Sykes says Simmons will wanted to pursue another opportunity.

FAMU's President, Dr. Larry Robinson released a statement on Coach Willie Simmons's Resignation, thanking him for leadership.

“I want to thank Coach Willie Simmons for his leadership of our football program over the last six years. He has proven himself to be a champion for our players in the classroom, the community, and on the gridiron. The highlight of his tenure was the 2023 Celebration Bowl victory over Howard University and the HBCU National Championship. 2023 was one of the best years in the history of FAMU, and our athletic program, with football leading the way, contributing to an outstanding year of accomplishments. We wish Coach Simmons and his family well as they move on.



VP/AD Tiffani Sykes has identified James Colzie, III, as the interim head coach and declared that the search for FAMU’s next football coach will begin immediately. I want to thank all of the FAMUly, including the FAMU National Alumni Association, the Rattler Boosters, the National Rattler F Club, Alpha Xi Gives, First Strike, the FAMU Foundation, and several individuals who contributed to helping us match or exceed the salary offer that was extended to Coach Simmons.”



"As with every search , it is my goal to find an exceptional head coach to come in and lead this group of student athletes" says Dawn-Sykes.

With a 12-1 2023 football season and a Celebration Bowl under the belt, Simmons and the Rattlers had good run.

Simmons has given FAMU five seasons with a 43-13 record.

Dawn-Sykes says Assistant Head Coach, James Colzie III will serve as interim during the search for a new one.

