Florida A&M announces Athletics Compliance team

Florida A&M University announced its Athletics Compliance team in which are set to provide additional support to its student-athletes.

President Larry Robinson says he is impressed with the quality and experience of the six new staff members that are now a part of the Office of Compliance and Ethics (OCE). "This will go a long way toward ensuring that our student-athletes get the service and support they need to succeed on and off the playing field,” Robinson said.

The new staff members include:



Brittney Johnson , senior associate athletic director for Compliance and senior woman administrator (SWA)

Lori Goodart, associate athletic director of compliance, financial aid and benefits

Letkellae "Kelley" Bickham, athletics compliance coordinator, Certification and Eligibility

Jerry Goodson, athletics compliance coordinator, general compliance

Tia Huie, athletics compliance coordinator, financial aid

Alexus Davenport, graduate assistant

Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer Rica Calhoun expressed how thrilled she is to provide support to the Athletics Compliance team. “These professionals have a wide range of experience and capabilities to maintain an effective Athletics Compliance Office dedicated to integrity and institutional control,” Calhoun said. “With the expanded team, we look forward to a bright future focused on enhanced compliance education, monitoring, enforcement, and overall support for the Athletics Department.”

According to the university, after President Robinson approved the expanded structure of the compliance team back in July 2022, OCE built out the Athletics Compliance Office over several months.

FAMU says OCE is currently in the process of identifying a candidate to fill the remaining vacancy in the Athletics Compliance Office.