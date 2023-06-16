Watch Now
Florida A&M announces Allyson Watson as Vice President, Provost for Academic Affairs

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M University recently announced the promotion of Dr. Allyson Watson to the role of Provost and VP of Academic Affairs.

Watson has served in the position since December 2022 as interim-provost. She discussed how the university plans to move forward to further the students' academic success.

"We're looking at increasing our online compacity through A.I. ChatGP and recognizing the threats that that could bring to campus, but also acknowledging that it is a path towards the future," said Watson.

This will potentially allow FAMU to address the increasing number of applicants to the university.

The university recently had over 21,000 applicants with only 1500 spots available for enrollment.

