Flood risks changing in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Flood maps are going to look a lot different in Lowndes County, which may change your flood insurance policy.

With the help of FEMA and state environmental agencies, Lowndes County is getting rid of outdated maps, and replacing them to show new flood risks, to better protect the community.

Some properties may be in higher or lower flood risk, and over 800 buildings in the county will be affected.

Once the maps are approved, home and business owners will have digital access to their personal flood risk.

Meghan Barwick, the Public Information Officer with the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, said "the first step in reducing potential impacts of flooding is to know your flood risk and that's where these new maps can help."

These preliminary maps are out right now to see if your property has changed.

To get the community ready, there will be a Virtual Flood Risk Open House in August by appointment only. Click here to view the new flood maps and to sign-up for the open house.