Flights cancelled in Tallahassee as Winter Storm Fern hits the South

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Due to Winter Storm Fern passing through the South, several arrival flights into Tallahassee International Airport are being cancelled.

Those include flights from Georgia, Texas, and the Carolinas.

As of now, an American Airlines flight to Dallas for tonight has been cancelled. Two other AA flights to Dallas were also canceled on Saturday.

These flights are among the 12,000 cancelled across the U.S. today as Fern started to wreak havoc across multiple states. According to the Associated Press, the National Weather Service forecast warned of widespread heavy snow and a band of catastrophic ice stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.

While Tallahassee won't be in Fern's direct path, those expecting to travel to or from Florida can expect delays.

