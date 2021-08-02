Flash Flood Watch issued for much of South Georgia until Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in place for much of South Georgia.

A cold front to the north will spark off showers and storms containing heavy rain. Some of these storms will have the potential to sit over locations for an extended time and create flooding issues.

Decatur, Seminole, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, Miller, Baker and Mitchel Counties are all under a Flash Flood Watch.

The Flash Flood Watch is in place until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

