Flash Flood Warning for Leon County until 6:30 PM Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Leon County until 6:30 PM on Sunday. Heavy rainfall can produce over 2 inches of accumulation in one hour, leading to flooded roadways. Poor-drainage and low-lying areas, as well as small creeks and streams, may experience flooding. Do not drive your car in flooded roadways as water may be deeper than it appears.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 18, 2021
