Flags to fly at half-staff to honor officers

Photo Courtest: US Fish and Wildlife/Holly Salvato
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

"To honor and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunset today until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022," DeSantis said.

The proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week was signed in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

