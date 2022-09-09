Flags to be lower to half-staff Sunday to commemorate victims of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To commemorate the 2,977 lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001 by terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight to midnight on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Gov. DeSantis released a proclamation Friday designating Sunday, September 11, 2022 as Patriot Day and Nation Day of Service and Remembrance in Florida.

DeSantis’ actions follow the invite from President Joe Biden for governors across the United States to do the same.

Biden announced Friday to commemorate Sept. 11 by having the America flag flown at half-staff along with the proclamation of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance on Sunday.