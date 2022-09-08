Flags to be flown at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that flags in Florida will be flown at half-staff in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This followed a proclamation from President Joe Biden stating that flags "shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment."

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Her 70-year reign was the longest of any monarch in the United Kingdom.

