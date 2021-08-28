Fla. correctional officer sentenced for sexually abusing inmates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Phillip Golightly, 39, of Quincy was sentenced to two years in federal prison after being convicted for sexual abuse of a ward while on duty at the Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee, according to the Norther District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office

This decision came from the Northern District of Florida Acting United States Attorney Jason R. Coody after Golightly entered a guilty plea on Oct. 16, 2020.

According to court documents, while employed as a correctional officer, Golightly sexually assaulted female inmates who were under his supervision at the Federal Correctional Institutions in Marianna and Tallahassee.

After his sentence, Golightly will have a five year supervised released and be required to register as a sex offender.

