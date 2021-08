TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The restaurant Fish Camp in Tallahassee will be closed the rest of the week until Sept. 1 due to one of their employees testing positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Fish Camp explained that the closure is for precautionary purposes and to allow their employees to be tested.

The restaurant said that everyone who was in contact with the employee who tested positive has been notified already.