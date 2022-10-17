First Tee teams up with Sabal Palm Elementary with golfing program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The golfing program teaches kids in underprivilege neighborhoods the fundamentals of golf while also teaching the importance of good character and life lessons.

Today a First Tee instructor taught Sabal Palm P.E. teachers the program’s curriculum for K through 5th graders. The program will take place during regularly scheduled P.E. classes and eventually will lead to field trips to real golf courses.

Faculty and First Tee alike hope this new program will not only be fun but teach students life skills.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to help them with coping skills and also just learning some life lessons. How to cheer on your opponents and also just learning how to use your manners,” said Shannon Davis, principal of Sabal Palm Elementary School.

The program is expected to be up and running by next week.

