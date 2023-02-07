First responders upgrading communication system

Keeping you safe.

First responders in Wakulla County will be getting a much-needed upgrade to their communication system.

County Commissioners received approval for $11 million to upgrade the current, outdated emergency communications system.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue Department Battalion Chief Brandon Alyea said their current system makes it hard for first responders to communicate because of static and dead areas. He said he's excited the upgrade clear up communication and coverage in the entire county.

"It'll allow our trucks to communicate with each other with no issues, it should improve our response times, it should improve communication with the hospitals for better patient care, so it's going to help us dramatically across the board," said Alyea.

The new system will also allow multiple channels of communication at one time and allow them to connect with agencies in other counties as well. County officials said a bid has gone out for a contractor to install the system.