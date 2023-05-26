First of two Florida disaster preparedness sales tax free holidays begins this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the first of two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays in Florida begins Saturday.

From Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9, Floridians are able to purchase disaster preparedness items without paying the state's sales tax.

The second tax free holiday is Saturday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Sept. 8.

“I want to thank our Governor and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians,” Florida Department of Emergency Management executive director Kevin Guthrie said in a statement. “I encourage residents to take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”

Below is the Florida Department of Revenue's list of items eligible for the tax-free holidays:

2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays - External FAQs - Consumers by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

As part of a bill that became law Thursday, the law expanded the tax free holiday from one 14-day period to two separate 14-day tax free holidays.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 through Nov. 30.