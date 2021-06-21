Watch
First Lady Jill Biden visits Florida on vaccine tour

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP
US First Lady Jill Biden waves after meeting military surfers in Newlyn, Cornwall, England, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Saturday June 12, 2021. US First Lady Jill Biden met with veterans, first responders and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, a Cornwall-based volunteer organization that provides social support and surfing excursions for veterans, first responders and their families. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:21:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Kissimmee and Tampa, Florida.

The White House said Dr. Biden will visit vaccine sites and encourage the Kissimmee and Tampa communities to get vaccinated.

In Kissimmee, the First Lady will visit a drive-through vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services.

    In Tampa, she will join the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth's Shots On Ice vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.

      As a part of the Together Tampa Bay initiative, AdventHealth, presenting partner of Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff run, is hosting a vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.
      AdventHealth will provide no-cost Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

      Floridians who register to receive vaccinations will get to take shots on the net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, and get Lightning swag.

      Vaccine recipients will also have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets. To register to get vaccinated at this event and click here.

      These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

