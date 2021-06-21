First Lady Jill Biden visits Florida on vaccine tour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Kissimmee and Tampa, Florida.

The White House said Dr. Biden will visit vaccine sites and encourage the Kissimmee and Tampa communities to get vaccinated.

In Kissimmee, the First Lady will visit a drive-through vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services.

In Tampa, she will join the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth's Shots On Ice vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.



As a part of the Together Tampa Bay initiative, AdventHealth, presenting partner of Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff run, is hosting a vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.

AdventHealth will provide no-cost Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

Floridians who register to receive vaccinations will get to take shots on the net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, and get Lightning swag.

Vaccine recipients will also have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets. To register to get vaccinated at this event and click here.

These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.