First Interactive Job Fair is coming to Thomasville to fill more than 300 positions

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The first interactive job fair is coming to Thomasville.

The goal is to turn your passion into a paycheck and fill one of the hundreds of jobs available.

"We have around 300 openings right now so if we could find 300 to 400 people to put to work that would actually show up we could definitely get them jobs" said Landis Thomas.

Landis Thomas is the president of new hire solutions. She said they are teaming up with Imagine Thomasville for the first interactive job fair.

"This will showcase the businesses that are hiring in our community for the students to come in and see what's available in Thomasville as well as the current job seekers to see who's hiring, who's opening right now and who has future openings" said Thomas.

Thomas said during the pandemic many people working in industries like production and manufacturing, were afraid to work in the building and took some time off.

"But production has not stopped. People are still needing parts, still needing services" said Thomas.

Thomas said workforce demand has increased and companies are playing catch up, trying to fill positions that have been empty for to long.

"Our industries are going to be hiring on site" said Ansley Lacey.

Ansley Lacey works for Imagine Thomasville. She said with the demand to hire, this interactive job fair is giving companies and job seekers the opportunity to see the purpose behind a position.

Lacey said this fair will allow people to learn about the job opportunities in Thomasville and hopefully

"Help boost the economy just by seeing what we have here available right now" said Lacey.

Lacey said more than 50 businesses will be at the Deep South Fair Grounds and Thomas said even though some companies are looking for people with who have a certain skill.

"Companies are willing to train so if we can get people that are willing to show up, show up on time be there everyday willing to learn industries are willing to work with them" said Thomas.

Thomasville Project Purpose Interactive Job Fair is Thursday April 28th at the Deep South Fairgrounds.

It is hosted by Imagine Thomasville with partnerships with New Hire Solutions and Southern Regional Technical College.

Project Purpose is a workforce initiative to bridge the gap between businesses and people looking for employment.

The students attending from different schools in the Thomasville-Thomas County area will attend from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People looking for a job can attend from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.