First Friday to return to Railroad Square June 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First Friday is making a comeback in Railroad Square. Returning on June 4, with a few changes this year.

Railroad Square says they are encouraging all vendors to hold their showcases outdoors-- along with social distancing.

And some businesses in Railroad Square said they're excited that the event is coming back helping them gain some lost income during the pandemic.

"Oh my gosh, you could hear the cries of joy from across the world," said owner of the Happy Painter Janie Roberts. "It's a big deal, a very big deal. First Friday is when you usually can earn enough to take you through the month."

If you would like to learn more about the return of First Friday, click here.