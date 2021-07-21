First Florida 3D printed house comes to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's something pretty cool happening on Clay Street in the griffin heights neighborhood.

Fredrik Wannius with Printed Farms, who is providing the machinery for the 3D printed house, says this may be the future of residential and even commercial construction.

"Each week, each month new improvements are coming," said Wannius.

The machine costs anywhere between $500,000 to $750,000 and can lay down about two feet of wall per day.

And pending appraisal, this first of its kind house in the sunshine state will cost about $175,000 to $200,000.

A step in the right direction when it comes to building affordable homes around the country.

"It is certified affordable housing, so we will be reaching out with our non profits in the area that help families locate those homes," said Kyndra Light who operates Precision Building and Renovating LLC with her husband.

Light says they hope to this method of building houses will be 25 percent cheaper.

A goal they plan to meet within one to two years.

"We are extremely confident that with research and development we will get to that point," said Light.

Onlookers like Nicole Everett saying they're excited to see more projects done like this in the future.

"I think it's great," said Everett. "I have worked in the affordable housing arena for many years and the thought that this could potentially be an affordable housing solution is just fantastic."