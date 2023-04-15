First ever Bluesberry Festival brings music, food, and fun to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Driving through downtown Valdosta this weekend you'll likely hear the sound of blues music and the scent of delicious food. It's for the inaugural Bluesberry Festival.

David DiSalvo, Executive Director for Visit Valdosta, says the festival celebrates the blueberry industry in South Georgia, while tying in local businesses and music.

"We have an award winning beer, we have great entertainment, to celebrate what we have so I think it was a collaboration between the city and all of us saying lets create a festival."

Chris Jones owns Georgia Beer Company, says they support anything that drives tourism and business downtown.

They'll be offering their award winning blueberry beer as part of the experience.

"Any opportunity we get to show off our beer and show off Valdosta we jump right on it and the Bluesberry Festival is a great opportunity to show off our blueberry beer," said Jones.

Brandie Dame directs Main Street Downtown Valdosta.

She says this could be the next South Georgia tradition.

"It's going to grow and grow every year and we're going to bring other festivals," said Dame. "We had our Azalea after dark in March that's going to happen more often and that's what this park is for it's called unity for a reason."

And DiSalvo says those traditions can help the area economy beyond Friday night.

"After we have some major entertainment, four of our local restaurants and area attractions will open up to keep the party going," said DiSalvo.

The Bluesberry Festival started Friday night at 6 p.m. It will continue Saturday at noon and run until 10 p.m.