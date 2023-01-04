First directive for cold weather warming center established in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — The first directive for a cold weather warming center in Taylor County has been established, according to Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office press release, the directive was established specifically by TCSO's Division of Emergency Management.

When temperatures are projected to be below thirty degrees Fahrenheit, the new directive establishes for Forest Capital Hall and Steinhatchee Community Center to be utilized as warming centers, TCSO says. If those locations are not available, there will be secondary locations.

Trained volunteers will manage the warming centers and provide cots, blankets and bathroom facilities.

The sheriff's office says before December 2022, the last warming center in Taylor County was opened in 2018 by First Baptist Church.

Volunteers are needed and must complete the application process and a 4-hour training course. For those interested, email tcem@taylorsheriff.org.