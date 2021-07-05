Fireworks company Ashley Pyrotechnics bouncing back from pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ashley Pyrotechnics, the company behind Tallahassee's fireworks show at Tom Brown Park went from doing about a 150 shows a year to only one in 2020 with shows across the big bend being canceled due to the pandemic.

Ashley Pyro has been doing Tallahassee fire works since 2017. Along with the pandemic they're facing a new challenges they've had a difficult time getting fireworks from China, with fireworks now needing to be ordered 17 months in advance. Previously it only took about 8 months to order.

General Manager Brett Dennis said they're now back to operating at full capacity doing seven shows this week.

"For us things are back to normal and are excited to be doing shows again, getting out seeing people again, and we're really excited to give people something to look forward to," said Dennis. "The kids come out, they love to see fireworks. They get to scream and holler and run around with their friends. That's what July 4th is about to me, getting together with family and having a good time."

When it comes to getting ready for the show, Dennis said for every minute of fireworks, there's about one hour of set up, meaning they've worked for about 20 hours this past week setting up for the show.