Fire Truck roundup connects volunteer firefighters with community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All six of Leon County's Volunteer Fire Departments were represented today at Leon County's annual Fire truck round up.

Families were able to meet with the volunteer firefighters that serve their communities while also getting a closer look at some of the gear and equipment they use.

Leon County Volunteer Firefighters like James Pollock said they're honored to serve their community every day and appreciate the opportunity to get to know their community better.

"It's something that I'm very passionate about," said Pollock. "I believe that people should give back to the community in any capacity and my passion is helping people in their time of need and the best way I feel I can do that, for me, is to be a first responder firefighter."

Leon County awarded their Volunteer Firefighter First Responder of the Year Award to Pollock of the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.