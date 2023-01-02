Fire occurs at two-story home on Lake Avenue

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a two-story home on New Year's along the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.

According to TFD, crews dispatched to the scene of the 1500 block of Lake Avenue on Jan. 1 at approximately 12:21 a.m., finding a two-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

TFD says no occupants were located inside once searched, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also reportedly called to the scene for further investigation, according to the fire department.