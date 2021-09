JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Officials are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire that destroyed a Jacksonville church.

St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church was fully engulfed in flames when Jacksonville firefighters arrived at about 2 a.m. Monday.

The roof collapsed and officials said the building is a total loss. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

No one was in the building and no one was injured.