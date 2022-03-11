Fire breaks out in shopping center in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A fire occurred in a shopping center in Madison County Thursday night.

According to a Madison County Emergency Management spokesperson, a fire broke out just after 9 p.m. in a shopping center off Highway 90 in Madison.

Madison County law enforcement personnel along with volunteer fire crews responded the scene of the fire at the shopping center that includes a Winn-Dixie.

The spokesperson noted personnel from the Florida State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.

According to scanner traffic, the fire was deemed under control just after 11 p.m.

This story will be updated.